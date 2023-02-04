Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania.

The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes.

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with vouchers that can be exchanged for fresh, local foods. Previously, seniors received a $24 voucher, but thanks to the increased funding, future vouchers will be worth $50. The vouchers will also be enhanced with QR codes that farm market vendors can scan for easy payment deposits.

Vouchers are distributed from June through the end of September by Area Agencies on Aging. Seniors with household incomes below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible. Specific income levels for 2023 have not yet been established.

The increased federal funding will also allow the Senior Food Box program to serve at least 4,000 additional seniors. Pennsylvania received the largest increase among the 11 states that received performance-based increases, raising the approximate number of seniors to be served from 36,218 to 40,225.

“No amount of hunger in Pennsylvania is acceptable,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says. “Our proven track record of serving older Pennsylvanians who need our help has earned us more funding to continue to help improve day-to-day quality of life for seniors across the state. The department will continue to be good stewards of state and federal funding and work diligently to ensure that no Pennsylvanian has to worry about where they will get their next meal.”

According to Feeding America’s most recent report on The State of Senior Hunger in America, five percent of Pennsylvanians age 60 and older are food-insecure, not knowing the source of their next meal. The Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Food Assistance administers federal and state programs and fosters partnerships aimed at increasing food security across Pennsylvania.

For more information about Senior Food Boxes and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website. Lists of participating markets are available on the PA FMNP Market Locator App, which can be obtained for free through the Android and Apple app stores.

