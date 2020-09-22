Harrisburg, Pa. – Yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf vetoed House Bill 2787, which would have mandated that school fall activities be under the sole jurisdiction of local school districts.

As reason for the veto, the Governor explained that the bill was unnecessary as local school governing bodies already have authority to make decisions on school sports and gatherings.

"This bill is entirely unnecessary. While I recommended against holding school sports before January 2021, it was a recommendation and neither an order nor a mandate. Local school governing bodies have maintained the authority to decide how extracurricular activities, including school sports, proceed at the local level," state Gov. Wolf.

The veto prompted an immediate response from Republican legislatures, including Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin).

“In vetoing this bill, Gov. Wolf stands directly opposed to children and families looking for some semblance of normalcy and to receive the numerous invaluable benefits of fully participating in school sports," said Benninghoff. "In contradiction to his word, Gov. Wolf is once again going back on his self-proclaimed desire for educational decisions to be made at the local level."

However, as the Governor stated, school districts already have the authority to make decisions regarding school sports and spectators.

Instead, the Governor said the bill had "constitutional infirmities" which would have restricted state and local officials’ ability to respond to health concerns and potential outbreaks as we enter this year’s flu season.

"Instead of unnecessary legislation, we need to focus on providing schools the tools and resources they need to be successful in educating our children and we need to help people impacted by the pandemic with legislation such as funding for small businesses and child care, and paid sick leave for employees,” said Gov. Wolf.

The House plans to hold a vote to override the Governor's veto, according to Benninghoff, despite the fact that school districts already have the authority to make decisions on school sports.