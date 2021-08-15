Wellsboro, Pa. -- Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m., Ray Corse of Sullivan Township will play his accordion and sing during the Golden Afternoons program being held on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. The outdoor stage is located on the Central Avenue side of the building.

Golden Afternoons is free and open to everyone ages 55 and older. Those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs so they can sit on the grass in front of the stage and enjoy the music. Free refreshments will be provided. In the event of rain, the program will be canceled.

Corse has been playing the accordion for 69 years, since he was five years old. The majority of the songs Corse will perform are from the 1900s to the 1970s.

His playlist ranges from polkas to country, and rock and roll songs, such as “The House of the Rising Sun," “Proud Mary,” “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” “Tear In My Beer,” “Love Letters in the Sand,” “Crazy,” and “Grandma’s Feather Bed." He also will perform several songs from the 1800s like "When You and I Were Young Maggie."

Corse also takes requests. “If I can whistle or hum a tune, I can usually play it. Everything I play is by ear," he said.

Other free Golden Afternoons programs are being planned for later dates. For information, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220.