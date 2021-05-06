Lewisburg, Pa. - Luanne Hawley, RN, Imaging Services nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital was presented the DAISY Award on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Hawley was surrounded by her coworkers along with Hospital and Nursing leadership as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the award by Jean Lepley, a patient from November 2020.

In the nomination, Lepley stated she has a long history of being a difficult patient to have blood drawn or to administer an IV based on her vein structure.

On a visit at the Hospital for a stress test, the nurses were having difficulty administering her IV. Hawley, who works in Imaging, was in the area and the staff asked if she could try.

“She was immediately able to start my IV with no pain,” said Lepley. On a return visit for another test when again there was trouble with her IV, Lepley asked if Hawley was available and again the seasoned nurse was successful immediately.

“Luanne was so positive and professional,” said Lepley. “I was not a patient on her schedule either day but she put me at ease and was able to be successful in starting the IVs. She told me she has been an RN for 34 years. My experience was a positive one due to Luanne.”

Hawley first became a member of the Evangelical family of nurses in 1991, when she was hired as a Registered Nurse in Critical Care.

She has continued her career at Evangelical in a variety of positions splitting her time between Critical Care and Imaging Services. She now works solely in Imaging unless called upon when needed to assist as in the case of Lepley.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease.

During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize the nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner, beginning to participate in the program in early 2020. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals.

Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers.

Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled "A Healer’s Touch," each handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. Nominations for Evangelical nurses can be made online.