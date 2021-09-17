Earlier this year, everyone was feeling pretty drab. Plans were being canceled, people were lonely, everyone was carrying around a lot of extra weight on their shoulders. Especially couples who were hoping to get married this year.

Local distillery Nomad Distilling Co., who had just started booking weddings in 2020, felt particularly helpless having had to talk to so many couples who were pretty doom and gloom about what was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

Sarah Kudlack, owner of Nomad, was looking for a solution. “We wanted to offer as many couples as we could a bright ray of light amongst all the clouds. So we put together a giveaway where a lucky couple would win a FREE wedding!”

Some might say that giving away a wedding during a pandemic when business has been notably slower for small businesses was not the smartest idea. However, Nomad didn’t feel that way. “If you don’t have the sunshine to look forward to, how do you make it through the rainy days? Giving away a wedding and creating this opportunity for a couple made us just as happy and filled our cups just as much as it did for all of the couples trying to win," said Kudlack.

Nomad reached out to some of the vendor friends within the industry and got them on board as well — Salon Magnolias, Mint DJ Events, and Emily Kane Photography. They were all in the same boat having had to reschedule and cancel multiple weddings in 2020. Everyone wanted to contribute to something happy.

The giveaway started back in February of this year and went through several rounds of entering, voting, and sharing their story with everyone. At the end of March, from a pool of over 60 couples who entered, a couple was voted into first place by the masses — Miranda & Marc.

Miranda is a teacher in the Williamsport area who, like so many teachers, has been working extra hours navigating the nuances of education this past year and a half. She’s also working towards attaining her master’s in education.

Marc works at a local senior living facility and willingly worked all the hours needed to help keep residents happy and healthy during these very isolating times. “The three couples who made it to the final round of voting were all truly amazing individuals. When we saw who they were we had no idea how people were going to choose because everyone was so deserving,” said Kudlack.

Now five months later Miranda and Marc finally got to say, “I do”. “We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful fall day. Everyone was just bursting at the seams with excitement!” said Kudlack.

The bride’s hair and makeup was perfect and done masterfully by the team at Salon Magnolias. Mint DJ Events was on top of the music all night and even worked with the couple to have a kiddos dance session for their one year old son Whit. Can you say Baby Shark? Emily Kane Photography was on top of every moment, from getting ready to cutting their delicious cake. Nomad Distilling brought their A game with a killer menu, stunning fall flowers, and flowing craft cocktails.

“We couldn’t be happier for this sweet family as they begin this new chapter in their lives!” said Kudlack. A bright ray of sunshine that we all need these days for sure. Congratulations to Miranda and Marc!



