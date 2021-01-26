Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC and the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse commission will offer Narcan via a drive-through event this Thursday, January 28, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, making it an essential supply for anyone with a loved one who uses opioids.

Interested individuals should come to the tent located in front of UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St. through the parking lot entrance off Green St. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous. To comply with CDC and public health guidelines, individuals are asked to stay in their cars. Staff members will deliver kits. Individuals walking to the tent are asked to wear a face mask.

The Narcan kit is free and there are no questions asked.