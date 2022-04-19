Mother's day is almost here, and we’re looking for moms who make a difference!

Nominate your favorite mom for her chance to win an overnight stay and dinner for two at the Genetti in Williamsport and a giftcard to SolarSun to get a jump on her summer glow.

PLUS, you’ll earn her a spot in history as the first NorthcentralPa.com Mom for the Day, featured on Facebook!

Tell us all about this mom: your mom, stepmom, adoptive mom, grandma, aunt who is more like a mom…you get the picture. How has she made an impact on your life, and on the community? Is she a volunteer, business owner, coach? What makes this mom outstanding?

Fill out and submit your nomination by Friday, May 6 at 12 p.m. Our staff will select NCPA’s Mom for the Day, announced on Mother’s Day, May 9!

Click here to nominate!

*We will request a photo of the winning mom to share on social media, so please be ready to submit a photo if your nominee is chosen.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.