Lucky Centre County resident took home more than a quarter of a million bucks in winnings
Middletown, Pa. – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Saturday, May 1 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 3-16-26-36-40, to win $275,000 less withholding.
Ingrams Market, 150 Nittany Valley Drive, Bellefonte, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.
Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
