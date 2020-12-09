The Holiday Countdown continues! NorthcentralPa.com and our sponsors are bringing a little holiday cheer for 15 days in December by giving away gift cards from our generous sponsors.
Each day, like our post on Facebook, Instagram, or become a newsletter subscriber, and your name will be added to the day's giveaway! We'll spin our festive wheel around noon each day to pick three daily winners.
Today's winners are:
Newsletter: Christopher90288, $25 giftcard to Williard's Saddlery
Instagram: @cathyyorks, $25 giftcard to Weaver Wireless
Facebook: Greg Thomas, $25 giftcard to Aaron's Rent to Own
Watch our livestream each day!
Thanks to our sponsors.