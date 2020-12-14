Welcome to the second week of the Holiday Countdown! NorthcentralPa.com and our sponsors continue to bring a little holiday cheer for 15 days in December by giving away gift cards from our generous sponsors.
Each day, like our post on Facebook, Instagram, or become a newsletter subscriber, and your name will be added to the day's giveaway! We'll spin our festive wheel around noon each day to pick three daily winners.
Today's winners are:
Newsletter: jchill14, $40 giftcard to Boom City Brewing
Instagram: sarajkropp, $25 giftcard to Spotts Appliance
Facebook: Lisa Grove, $25 giftcard to Totally Ninja Raccoons, a book series by Kevin Coolidge
Watch our livestream each day!
Thanks to our sponsors.