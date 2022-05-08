Happy Mother's Day to moms everywhere — to the ones who nurture, look out for, discipline, teach, feed, guide, and love their families.

A special congratulations to NCPA's Mom for the Day, Lisa Hepler of Danville, Pa.!

We asked readers to nominate their favorite moms to become the first ever NCPA Mom for the Day, and the nominations came in fast and furious!

We asked: "Tell us all about this mom: your mom, stepmom, adoptive mom, grandma, aunt who is more like a mom…you get the picture. How has she made an impact on your life, and on the community? Is she a volunteer, business owner, coach? What makes this mom outstanding?"

Announcing the giveaway was easy; choosing a winner was very, very hard. We selected nominations by the details of the written responses, and narrowed down to three for NCPA committee vote. However, every mom who was nominated is clearly valued and loved by her family.

Mothers were nominated by their children, spouses, friends, sisters, and even their own mothers for persevering through extreme health challenges, for being problem solvers, and for being selfless, generous, supportive, and positive.

Many nominees were noted for sacrificing for their families and for caring for the community's children, either as teachers, volunteers, or foster parents.

One wrote, "She has endured me and my shenanigans for 48 years!" (Indicating most moms are winning candidates for recognition!)

About Lisa Hepler

Lisa Hepler's daughter Jamie wrote:

"Not everyone gets a super hero mom but I have exactly that, a super hero. When my sister and I were very young, my mom was going to college full time for nursing. Although her time was packed full of more things that she could possibly get done in a day, she still managed to get it all done. The best part was she always had a smile on.

"Since our childhood, she has become a wonderful and knowledgeable Registered Nurse. She spent over 20 years working for UPMC Susquehanna, 5 years at Geisinger Health South and is currently on year 10 of being the nurse for not only the local Kawneer plant in Bloomsburg, but for many other plants across the country.

"Since Covid, my mother has been on call for 24/7. During family functions, holidays, dinners, and other events, she is getting called to go through the procedures necessary for the particular employee and medical problem.

"On top of this job, she works per diem for the Call Center at Divine Providence. She is taking online college courses when she can squeeze them in to get a higher education in nursing.

"My mom still manages to be the most amazing grandmother to her three grandchildren, Easton (6), Grayson (4), Spencer (3 months). I don’t think that she will ever truly understand how important she is. She deserves to be recognized for all her hard work!"

Lisa Hepler is the winner of an overnight stay and dinner for two at the Genetti in Williamsport and a giftcard to SolarSun to get a jump on her summer glow.

Not to mention bragging rights as the first NorthcentralPa.com Mom for the Day!

Congratulations and happy Mother's Day!

