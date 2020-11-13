Williamsport, Pa. – Today, November 13, is World Kindness Day, a time set aside by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation to "make kindness a norm" in schools, workplaces, homes, and communities.

Thanks to a sponsorship from UPMC in the Susquehanna Region and a match from Maurice and Mary Jo Bower, several local coffee shops will provide a free cup of coffee, compliments of the Lycoming County United Way and UPMC from the time each shop opens until 2 p.m.

In addition to the free coffee, United Way community partners will deliver greeting cards to disadvantaged community members. Participants include AIDS Resource, the American Rescue Workers of Williamsport, Lycoming County Children and Youth Services, Family Promise of Lycoming County Journey House, Lycoming County United Way, Lycoming County Mental Health, Sojourner Truth Ministries, Transitional Living Center, West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission, YWCA of Northcentral Pennsylvania, and Impact Advertising.

Coffee shops participating in World Kindness Day are:

Alabaster Coffee Roaster and Tea Company, 400 Pine St.

Backhouse Cafe Coffee and Tea, 901 W. 4th St.

The Sawhorse Cafe, 303 Washington Blvd.

Way Cool Beans, The Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave, #1

"Our mission for Homelessness Awareness Month and more specifically World Kindness Day, was to give back and pay forward," said Melyssa McHale, Director of Community Impact at the United Way. "Local businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19 and are always generous in helping out the nonprofit community. This was a way to do something kind in return and thank the community at the same time. There is so much anger and division in the world these days, we thought this was a good way to show the community cares."

The handmade “kindness” cards were created by Whitnie-Rae Haldeman of Grace + Oak Design and owner of Whitney-Rae Photography. Inside each card will be a special message written by the leaders of each partnering agency.

“COVID-19 and the strife in the world has taught us that a handwritten note or kind word really makes a difference in someone’s life,” said Ron Frick, President at the United Way. “We are always looking for ways to partner with local community businesses and being able to partner with local coffee shops and Whitnie was a win-win for everyone involved.”

McHale added, “Our hope is that kindness is not just one day a year. Kindness is available to us every day and we feel better because of it.” “We are grateful to all of our community partners and our friends at UPMC for making this a reality.”

Supporting the Lycoming County United Way means supporting your community and enabling the organization to continue to fund the critical programs that LCUW partners provide. Your investment in the Lycoming County United Way helps insure that people in communities in Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties continue to have these resources available to them.

To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit lcuw.org and click the DONATE button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.