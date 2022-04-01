As part of a statewide campaign to promote organ and tissue donation, Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to join the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) and Gift of Life Donor Program and organ procurement organizations throughout the country.

Each day, 17 people in the United States die while waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, according to a release from Evangelical Community Hospital.

Gift of Life is encouraging individuals to register to become an organ, tissue, and cornea donor, which is as easy as visiting donors1.org.

"Transplantation is one of the most significant advancements in the history of medicine, with 95% of Americans saying they support organ donation. Still, the need for organs and tissues is far greater than the number available," said Richard D. Hasz, President and CEO of Gift of Life. "Gift of Life’s mission includes educating our community about the powerful impact they can make by taking just 30 seconds to register as an organ, tissue, and cornea donor."

“As a community hospital, we are uniquely positioned to not only tend to the health of our patients, but to inspire our neighbors and friends to be mindful of wellness in all aspects of life,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The more people we can inspire to become organ donors, the better we can serve our mission to be advocates for the well-being of our entire community.”

Individuals are encouraged to talk with family members and friends about registering as a donor. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and a tissue donor can improve the lives of more than 100 others. To sign up, visit donors1.org.

Some important facts about organ, tissue and cornea donation:

Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race, or medical history.

More than 5,000 children and adults in the region await life-saving organ transplants. Thousands of others could benefit from life-enhancing tissue transplants.

Less than 50% of registered drivers in Pennsylvania have designated themselves as organ and tissue donors.

With more than 95,000 people across the nation awaiting a kidney, it is the organ in greatest demand, followed by liver, heart and lungs.

Because conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are often more prevalent in the multicultural community, these individuals make up more than 50 percent of those on the national organ transplant list.



