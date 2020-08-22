Carlisle, Pa. -- Flu vaccinations are now available at all GIANT and MARTIN'S Food Markets' in-store pharmacies to help families prevent the flu this year.

Pharmacists will also offer drive-up flu vaccinations in select store parking lots beginning September 13, which is a new service for 2020.

“The GIANT Company has been focused on adapting to the way we are living now and by offering drive-up vaccinations our pharmacists can better serve our customers,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “Whether visiting a pharmacist in store or via our new drive-up vaccinations, now more than ever it’s important to get your flu shot this season.”

Drive-up flu vaccines will be available at participating GIANT and MARTIN'S stores through October 17. To receive a drive-up vaccination, patients can pull into a spot in a designated area of the store parking lot and receive their vaccination without leaving their car. For customers who cannot safely be vaccinated from inside their vehicle or walk-up customers, seating will also be available. Social distancing measures will be in place for patients.

Store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations, dates, and times will be posted here by September 1.

Customers may also visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their flu vaccination now. Most insurance plans cover flu shots with no copay, including Medicare Part B. No appointment is needed to receive a flu vaccination.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older receive a flu vaccination. Certain groups who are at greater risk for complications from the flu such as people with diabetes, those who are pregnant, adults over 65, children under five, those with asthma or other chronic lung disease, people with kidney or liver disorders, heart disease patients, and the immunocompromised are especially encouraged to receive the flu shot.