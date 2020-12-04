Carlisle, Pa. – The GIANT Company has announced that through December 24, customers can earn rewards points towards a free ham certificate when they shop in-store or online with their GIANT or MARTIN'S store card.

Customers who earn 400 rewards points from November 27 through December 24 may choose to redeem points for a certificate to exchange for a free GIANT brand spiral sliced half ham. Paper or digital certificates can be redeemed from December 11 through Christmas Eve at any GIANT or MARTIN'S location, or online through GIANT and MARTIN'S Direct.

Customers who do not eat ham are invited to use their free ham certificate for a free Stouffers party size entrée or tofurkey vegetable "ham" roast. Customers who prefer a different brand may use the certificate to receive $1 off per pound of their preferred boneless ham brand.

Shoppers may also choose to donate their free ham certificate to help a family in need.

To see how many rewards points you have, check the bottom of your most recent GIANT receipt or check the amount through the GIANT store app. Specific program details and eligibility information can be checked at local stores or by calling customer support at 1-888-814-4268.