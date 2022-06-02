Carlisle, Pa. — Continuing with their free Zoom virtual cooking classes, The GIANT Company's dietitians will host a Summer Camp series.

Every week this summer will feature recipes and meal ideas inspired by topics like space, history, movies, and sports.

Summer classes include:

Mini Chef Mornings

Each Monday at 10 a.m., kids ages 6 and under can spend some time reading and snack-crafting. Specific features will include banana bee bites, Encanto cocadas, and pineapple-chocolate dinosaurs.

Build a Board

On Tuesdays at 10 a.m., the dietitians will present summer camp series-inspired boards. Themes will include a Philadelphia Zoo themed board, the Ultimate Road Trip board, and a board for a golf themed par-tee.

Family Meals at 5

This ongoing series will help you create a delicious and affordable meal in under 30 minutes, every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Meal ideas for this summer include charcoal grill mountain pies, fish tacos with corn slaw, and "rocket to the moon" pasta.

Better For You Baking

On Wednesdays at 10 a.m., the dietitians will guide everyone through summer camp-inspired better for you treats such as mason jar cakes and cobblers, oven "fried" Oreos, and a galaxy cake.

Foodie Family

Every Saturday at 10 a.m., bring the family together to make delicious, nutritious foods. This class is intended for all ages. Recipes include roasted ranch chickpeas, red white and blue frozen smoothies, and lemon lava cakes.

Additional features will include:

Mocktails in a Minute this June

Salads in a Snap

Skills on the Grill in July

Back to School Fridays, with a focus on dodging food allergies

All classes are free to attend. Registration is required. A list of ingredients needed will be available in advance of every class. GIANT CHOICE Rewards members can earn 50 points when they register, enter their CHOICE card number, and attend an entire class.

