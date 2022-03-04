Carlisle -- The GIANT Company's dietitians are prepping for springtime with new virtual nutrition classes to help you explore new flavors this March and get the jump on Easter and the plant-based food trend in April.

All classes are offered free and live via Zoom.

“From mini-chefs to foodie families, our upcoming virtual nutrition classes are all about spring solutions,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company.

“We’re focused on sharing meals and snacks to provide you with inspiration for your own table, whether it’s new ways to incorporate spices, brightening your plate with spring produce, or going 100% plant-based without giving up any of the foods you love. There’s something for everyone this spring!”

Family Meals at 5

With spring comes more activities, sporting events, and busy schedules. The dietitians have you covered every Tuesday at 5 p.m. as you cook along with them to make balanced and budget-friendly meals.

March classes are focused on a new spice each week and include lentil-chorizo empanadas and cinnamon spiced chicken thighs with mango salsa. April’s recipes feature meals that are 100 percent plant-based including veggie Shepard’s pie and tofu banh mi.

A World of Flavors

During National Nutrition Month this March, The GIANT Company dietitians are celebrating a world of flavors. Join them every Wednesday at 12 noon as the dietitians, along with some special guests, explore different cuisines and demonstrate how to incorporate favorite cultural flavors and foods into a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Hippity Hoppity Easter-Themed Treats

The GIANT Company’s dietitians have plenty of Easter-themed ideas for aspiring chefs of all ages to share, from carrot cake bites to a bunny board fit for Peter Cottontail himself.

Spotlight on Spring Produce

From slow cooker spring green risotto to carrot cake pancakes, the dietitians are bringing fresh and creative ideas to help brighten your plate by incorporating a rainbow of produce. Join them every Tuesday at 12 noon this April.

All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of all The GIANT Company virtual classes and ingredients needed for each class are also available on the event page. GIANT customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, and attend the entire class.



