Carlisle, Pa. — The holiday season is approaching, and The GIANT Company's dietitians are ready. Cooks of all ages and experience levels are invited to join their free, live Zoom classes to learn how to make all sorts of festive fare.

“From the hustle and bustle of holiday gatherings to relaxing nights by the fire, let The GIANT Company dietitians inspire you with just the right nosh for any type of celebration,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “From holiday boards to impress your guests, to cooking with your mini chefs, there’s plenty of fun to be had together in the kitchen and around the table this time of the year.”

Here are a few of the upcoming classes:

Holiday Produce: Learn about seasonal produce and its place on your holiday table with recipes like grape and goat cheese crostini, cranberry brie bites, and holly jolly pomegranate salsa. The class is held every Monday at noon.

Wellness Workshops: November is American Diabetes Month! Join the GIANT dietitians every Monday at 7 p.m. this November and learn the basics on how to achieve your blood sugar goals. December's Wellness Workshops classes are all about self-care.

Family Meals at 5: These classes are all about quick and delicious meals, made in under 30 minutes. Featured dishes include vegetable cous cous with Moroccan pesto as a nod to Kwanzaa, Hanukkah-inspired mini latkes, and hoisin chicken meatballs with peanut noodle sauce. This class is held every Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Build a Board: – Get fancy with beautiful and tasty holiday boards! Each Thursday at noon in November and Tuesdays at noon in December, learn how to make themed festive boards. Examples include the Thanksgiving Breakfast Board and the Mini Board for Santa & Reindeer - sure to be hits during the season's get-togethers!

Better for You Baking: Get ready for festive baking! Celebrate pie season with holiday maple sweetened pecan pie and mini purple sweet potato pies. For those who aren't wild about pie, there will be a gingerbread pudding cake with spiced whipped cream. This class is held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in November and Thursdays at noon in December.

Mini Chef Mornings: Have some festive fun with the kids on weekend mornings. Throughout November kids will learn to make snacks based on seasonal books, and December will be themed around holiday movie classics. Class is held on select Saturdays at 10 a.m. Treats that will be taught include pumpkin pie parfait cups, turkey toast, Grinch blossom cookies, and Polar Express frozen hot chocolate.

All classes are free to attend, but advance registration is required.

View all classes, ingredients lists, and register at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com.

GIANT customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, and attend the entire class.

