Carlisle, Pa. — The GIANT Company has revealed a new series of free virtual nutrition classes available for June.

The company's dietitians will focus on goodies for those of us who are lactose intolerant or vegan, with recipes like chickpea burgers and seasonal veggie guides.

“Research shows that incorporating dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, as part of a balanced diet is associated with such health benefits as boosting bone health and decreasing the risk for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “Our free virtual classes this June offer plenty of ways to incorporate dairy into your meal planning, in addition to ideas to help make real-life wellbeing easier.”

The GIANT Company team of dietitians will highlight the delicious nutrition benefits dairy offers, as well as share simple and affordable recipe ideas to celebrate the season throughout the month:

Summer Entertaining: June 8 at 12 p.m.; features Buffalo ranch chicken stuffed cucumber boats

June 8 at 12 p.m.; features Buffalo ranch chicken stuffed cucumber boats Wellbeing Workshops: June 14 at 8 p.m.; explore the connection between dairy and weight management

June 14 at 8 p.m.; explore the connection between dairy and weight management Table Talk: June 14, 21, and 28 and 12: p.m.; learn about what dairy has to offer as the dietitians talk to experts from the American Dairy Association

June 14, 21, and 28 and 12: p.m.; learn about what dairy has to offer as the dietitians talk to experts from the American Dairy Association Mini Chef Mornings: June 17 at 10 a.m.; features banana split foil packets for Father’s Day

Other items on the June agenda include:

A new series called Meal Solution Mondays at 12 p.m. These classes are all about easy and affordable meals like chickpea veggie burgers, grilled steak, and corn salad to keep time in the kitchen short so there’s more time for family fun.

Every Tuesday at 12 p.m. the dietitians have tips, tricks, and recipe inspiration for the summer produce season! In the Produce Spotlight class, learn how easy it is to make refrigerator pickled beets and whip up Vidalia onion dressing using seasonal fruits and veggies.

Get ready for picnic season with quick and seasonal dishes each Thursday at 12 p.m. in the Summer Entertaining class. On the last two Thursdays, the dietitians will gear up for 4th of July celebrations with red, white, and blue salsa and mini patriotic cheesecakes.

Additional recipe inspirations and resources are available at the GIANT Company's dietitian website. The website also provides links for class registration, lists of ingredients needed for each class recipe, and a full schedule. GIANT members can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points by registering, providing their card number and state, and attending the entire class.

