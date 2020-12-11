Just when you thought 2020 was done with the craziness, this Sunday will bring giant flaming balls of space rock flying through the atmosphere. Luckily, the giant flaming balls of space rock are pretty far away and will actually be a fun, family friendly event to watch Sunday night.

A favorite event for stargazers, the Geminid meteor shower takes place every year in the middle of December. This year, the shower is expected to peak this Sunday, Dec. 13, around 9:00 p.m.

Due to the chemical composition, the Geminid meteor showers often feature brightly colored shooting stars. As the meteors burn, the color is produced by the specific element inside the rock. For example, calcium produces a purple color whereas magnesium leads to a blue color.

The earlier showtime of these space rocks makes it a great opportunity for budding young astronauts or sleepy space cadets to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower before bedtime.

In addition to the early showtime, the Geminid meteor shower also boasts a significant number of meteors. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), Sunday's meteor shower could produce nearly 150 meteors per hour.

"For the best viewing, find a safe location away from bright city lights, lie flat on the ground with your feet pointing south and look up. Meteors can appear in any part of the sky, though they'll appear to radiate from near the constellation Gemini," according to NASA.

Cherry Springs State Park is a great local spot for stargazing, but if you go be sure to bring blankets, as it will be chilly on Sunday night.