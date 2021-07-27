Cogan Station, Pa. - On Tues., Aug. 3, the Old Lycoming Township Police Department will host the annual National Night Out at Fairlawn Community Church.

The free event runs from 6 to 8 p.m., and will serve as a way for members of the community the chance to meet local emergency responders, and law enforcement officers in a non-emergency setting.

In addition to the Old Lycoming Police Department, members of the Old Lycoming Fire Department; Hepburn Township Fire Department; Lycoming County Sheriff's Department; and Pennsylvania State Police, will be in attendance.

The evening will also include food (hot dogs, burgers, pizza, soft drinks, ice cream, chips), backpack and clothing giveaways, inflatable attractions, carnival games including a dunk tank, police and fire/EMS vehicles to check out, a (safe) drunk driving simulator, and an enormous American flag on display by Allison Crane & Rigging.

The event is free and open to the public.