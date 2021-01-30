Howard, Pa. – Regardless of your opinion about your current neighbors, it's hard to deny that any neighborhood can be improved with some more cute critters such as owls, flying squirrels, little brown bats, or songbirds. To invite these sweet creatures to your yard, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has pre-made wildlife nesting boxes and kits available to order or free printable instructions for building your own!

Aside from being cute and fun to observe, wildlife nesting boxes are a vital conservation tool for some animal species that are suffering from habitat loss. Unfortunately for these animals, ideal trees for nesting tend to be removed from human-populated areas. Birds such as nuthatches, chickadees, and titmice naturally prefer to nest in the hollows of dead or decaying trees - the types of trees that are liable to blow over and destroy your roof.

The 2021 order form for wildlife nesting boxes is available here. If you're more of a DIY type, the Game Commission has a large variety of wildlife home building instructions here. Howard Nursery is also taking seedling orders through April 23.

Wildlife Nesting Box Tips

Though boxes can be attached to trees, it is generally safer to mount the box on a pole with a predator guard.

Install your nesting box by mid-March. Installing the box earlier gives animals a better chance of finding it, and they may even use it as a winter shelter.

Make sure that your property is suitable for the animal you wish to attract; ducks prefer to be near a body of water, for example.

Pay attention to the direction the box is facing when you install it. Many animals avoid boxes that face west because they are exposed to intense late afternoon and early evening sun.

Double check the preferred nesting height range of the species you are trying to attract before installing the box.

If building a box from scratch, use natural, untreated and unpainted rot-resistant wood such as pine, cedar, cypress, redwood, or fir.

Birds and bees in particular are sensitive to pesticides. Make sure that your nesting box is not close to a place where pesticides are used.

If an unwanted guest such as a European Starling sets up shop in your box, you are legally permitted to harass them until they leave.