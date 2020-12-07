Lewisburg, Pa. – The Public Library for Union County introduces its very own limited-edition marinara sauce, "Great Expectations, A Novel Marinara!" Described by library staff as similar to Rao's sauce, this sauce is an ideal addition to literary lasagna, scholastic spaghetti, and bookish bucatini.

Purchase one jar for $10, three jars for $25, or a case of 12 for $90. All proceeds benefit the Public Library for Union County.

Jars are on sale at the library in Lewisburg and at these locations:

Ard’s Farm – 4803 Old Turnpike Rd., Lewisburg

Black Dog Jewelers – 437 Market St., Lewisburg

Cathy’s Katherman’s Hair Gallery – 516 Market St., Lewisburg

Coldwell Banker Penn One – 331 Market St., Lewisburg

The Mercantile – 319 Market St., Lewisburg

Purity Candy – 422 Market St., Lewisburg and 18047 US-15, Allenwood, PA 17810

Holiday Market at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market – 600 Fairground Rd. December 5 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sale runs through December 15. The sauce was generously donated by River Run Foods in Northumberland.

The library is also holding a Merry Moolah raffle for the chance to win $1,000 cash. Tickets may be purchased at the library with a donation of $10. The winner will be announced December 15. Only 500 tickets are being sold.

For more information visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg, call (570) 523-1172, or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.