Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has scheduled another of its popular National Prescription Drug Take Back Days, this time on April 24.

The nationwide event provides a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs while educating the public about the potential for medication abuse.

In 2020, 492.7 tons of unwanted prescription drugs were collected during Drug Take Back Days.

Find the nearest Drug Take Back Day site on the DEA Take Back website.

Prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings, and overdoses are alarmingly prominent across the country. According to the DEA, a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

Prescription drug collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

Those who cannot attend a take back event or simply wish to dispose of unwanted medication at home can learn how to do so by clicking here.

In addition to the Drug Take Back Day, drugs can also be disposed of at any time through one of the 11,000 DEA-authorized collection sites. Find your nearest take back site with this search tool. Local law enforcement officers may also be able to help point out local drug disposal locations.

During the Take Back Day, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid medications. Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices will be accepted after the batteries are removed from the devices. If the battery cannot be removed, try checking with an electronics store that may accept the device for proper disposal.

Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.