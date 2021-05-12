Milton, Pa. - TIME, The Improved Milton Experience, will hold its Milton in Motion “Walk – Jog - Run” Outdoor Wellness Program all summer, through October 31, 2021.

The purpose of this event to encourage individual fitness and health while social distancing outdoors and promoting Milton's downtown businesses.

Registration and a map of the Milton in Motion route are available here. The program is free and open to the public.

Here’s how it works:

People may register for free at any time. They may walk, jog, or run. There are two walking locations, each approximately half-mile “laps.”

The walking locations are Milton State Park – Middle Trail Lap and Downtown Milton Lap bordered by Broadway, Arch Street, Race Street and South Front Street.

Walkers can record the number of laps they complete at any time for computation. Each Monday, the information received will be reviewed and tabulated.

At the end of the Milton in Motion “Walk – Jog - Run” Outdoor Wellness Program on October 31, winners of “most laps completed” will be announced as follows: Each category has first, second, and third place with cash prizes of $100, $50, and $25.

There are three age groups for participants: Youth through age 18; adults 19 through 64; and seniors age 65 and older.

Regardless of laps reported, there will be weekly random drawings for gift certificates to local merchants.

Milton State Park is an 82-acre island on the West Branch Susquehanna River, between the boroughs of Milton and West Milton. The northern half of the park has day use facilities and the southern half remains in a wooded state for hiking and nature study.

There are picnic tables, drinking water, charcoal grills, and restrooms. Soccer fields are popular attractions for local clubs and the public. Travelers have 3.5 miles of trails to explore the riverine habitats of the south side of the river island.

The Milton Historic Downtown Walking Tour promotes three primary objectives – historic preservation, education, and fitness and health.

There are 15 tour stops on the one-mile loop through the downtown business district bordered by Front, Walnut, Arch, and Mahoning Streets. Each of the tour stops features photo/literature kiosks, which explain the history of Milton.

There are many fascinating stories including the community’s founding, its industries, downtown, churches, firemen, recreation and transportation.

The event is sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Conagra Brands Foundation, Standard-Journal Newspaper, and Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

About TIME

TIME is a community-based non-profit corporation focused on community revitalization. TIME hopes to instill pride and a new positive image for Milton while building on the best of its past, present, and future.

TIME envisions a community that is clean, safe, historically significant and architecturally interesting. The corporation wants to involve as many individuals, clubs, and organizations as possible to complete this goal.