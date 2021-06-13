Danville, Pa. - George Ruiz, MD, a seasoned cardiologist and proven leader, has joined Geisinger Health System as chair of Cardiology and vice chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute.

As a counterpart to John Conte, MD, chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery and vice chair of the Heart Institute, Dr. Ruiz rounds out institute leadership under Alfred Casale, MD, chief medical officer of surgical services and chair of the Heart Institute at Geisinger.

Dr. Ruiz has over 20 years of clinical experience. He specializes in clinical cardiology with a subspecialty in adult congenital heart disease and pulmonary hypertension, caring for adult cardiology and adult congenital heart disease patients in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

He has extensive experience in mechanical circulatory support and treating adult heart failure. He is fluent in both English and Spanish and has organized outreach efforts towards Spanish-speaking patients for more than two decades.

As a leader, Dr. Ruiz focuses on performing the quality of care within complex, progressive service programs.

Dr. Ruiz earned his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University in the Bronx, New York. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowships in cardiovascular medicine and adult congenital heart disease at Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Before coming to Geisinger, Dr. Ruiz held academic and clinical leadership roles, including instructor of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, director of Advanced Cardiac Support, Pulmonary Hypertension and Advanced Heart Failure at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and chief of Cardiology at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Harbor Hospital in Baltimore.

He also served as a White House Fellow and special assistant to United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Nicholson from 2005 to 2006 and consultant to Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Gordon Mansfield from 2007 to 2008.