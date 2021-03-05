Danville, Pa. – Recently, Geisinger has received reports about scammers reaching out to patients under the guise of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination in order to harvest personal information. The scammers use automated calls, text messages, or live callers to ask for patients' name, date of birth, and Social Security number to "schedule a vaccination appointment."

Geisinger patients and the community at large should be aware that Geisinger will never ask for a Social Security number, and if someone saying that they work for Geisinger asks for it, they are running a scam. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up or not respond.

For more information about this scam and tips for protecting personal information, visit geisinger.org/security. The webpage provides information about the latest security alerts from Geisinger. This includes more information about phone spoofing scams, ways to help protect yourself against becoming a scam victim, and how to contact Geisinger if you have an information security concern related to Geisinger.

Remember: never give out personal information such as your Social Security number or medical record number over the telephone — and do not rely on caller ID to be accurate. If you receive a call that is unexpected, suspicious, or about which you have any doubts, you should hang up and call Geisinger directly at 800-275-6401 or check your myGeisinger account for messages.