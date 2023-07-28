Danville, Pa. — Erectile dysfunction affects about five percent of men over age 40 and around 15 percent of men 70 or older. Though it may be embarrassing to talk about, ED should not be ignored — it can be a warning sign of current or future heart problems.

Join Geisinger urologist Ryan Mori, MD, on Wednesday, August 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. for a virtual panel discussion on erectile dysfunction (ED).

Dr. Mori will be joined by cardiologist George Ruiz, MD, who will explain the connection between heart disease and ED.

The session will cover treatment options and include a question-and-answer segment. Questions can be submitted in the chat during the live event and will be shared anonymously. Participants can also submit a question at registration.

Risk factors for ED aside from age include diabetes, obesity, and depression.

Register for this event at geisinger.org/eddoctalk.

