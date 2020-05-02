Danville -- Early detection is one of the key factors in treating cancer before it spreads. There are some routinely performed, well-known tests for certain types of cancers - mammograms for detecting breast cancer and colonoscopies to detect colon cancer, for example - but what about all of the other types of cancer? Most types of cancer have no early detection methods, but a new blood screening method introduced by Johns Hopkins researchers and tested by Geisinger is trying to change that.

Geisinger has performed a study of over 10,000 women using a blood test called CancerSEEK to try and detect difficult-to-find cancers, and the results are promising.

CancerSEEK was developed by Johns Hopkins University researchers in 2016, with the results of the study, called "Detecting Cancers Earlier Through Elective Mutation-Based Blood Collection and Testing" (DETECT), published in Science on April 28, 2020.

Geisinger's researchers found that the CancerSEEK test could successfully screen for several types of cancer that previously had no other screening test, including ovarian cancer. The test works by identifying 16 genes that are commonly found in cancer patients and 9 proteins that are produced in unusually high amounts by cancerous cells.

"This study hits the sweet spot of what we look for as clinical researchers at Geisinger: we get to work with world-renowned researchers on evaluating technology that has the potential to greatly improve patient care, and we do it in a way that supports our patients throughout the study," said Adam Buchanan, MS, MPH, associate professor at Geisinger's Genomic Medicine Institute and principal investigator of the DETECT study.

The test's false-positive rate was low: most of the people who tested positive for cancer according to the blood test did indeed have it.

"This test has the ability to detect cancers at an early stage when they are most amenable to treatment," said David Rolston, M.D., chair of the Department of Medicine Specialties at Geisinger and study co-investigator. "If the test performs well in further studies, this will be a particularly important advance as, at the moment, the only cancers that can be detected early are breast and cervical cancers in women and colon cancers in men and women."

Geisinger was chosen to conduct the research in part because of their genetic research through the MyCode Community Health Initiative, which collects genetic material from volunteers for research.

"Because of our tremendous experience in large-scale genomics and precision health research over the last decade through the MyCode Community Health Initiative, Geisinger was uniquely positioned to be the sole healthcare partner with Johns Hopkins in conducting such a large clinical study to evaluate the potential of identifying cancer early, before clinical symptoms, when the chance of better outcomes and even cure are possible," said David Ledbetter, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer for Geisinger and study co-investigator.

More research is required before the test can be implemented as a normal, routine screening procedure, and Geisinger will continue evaluating it.

"We at Geisinger are very fortunate to have been positioned to conduct the clinical portion of the DETECT study, and we are grateful to the more than 10,000 women who generously participated in it," said Christian Adonizio, M.D., Geisinger oncologist and study co-investigator. "We hope that the findings from DETECT will ultimately improve the care of not only the community we are privileged to serve, but communities everywhere."