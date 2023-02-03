Danville, Pa. — If the height of the pandemic taught us anything, it's that healthcare professionals have busy, stressful jobs. To help prevent burnout and heal trauma, Geisinger has launched Paws to Reflect, a program that uses pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort for its employees.

“We asked our caregivers what would help them feel more supported and get them through a difficult day. They responded with two very clear needs: more emotional support and more puppies,” said Brittany Drumm, program director of Geisinger’s Center for Professionalism and Well-Being. “Our teams do such incredible work, and this program will give us the chance to bring them comfort, resources, safe spaces and moments of respite.”

To be eligible, dogs and their handlers must complete Geisinger volunteer training and be certified by Therapy Dogs International, the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, or a therapy dog certification program recognized by the American Kennel Club.

Last fall, Geisinger was one of three health organizations to receive grant funding for Paws to Reflect during the first NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon, presented by organizations like Johnson & Johnson, SONSIEL, and Microsoft. Geisinger nurses and members of Geisinger’s Center for Professionalism and Well-Being and the Volunteer Services Department presented the program to the panel.

While this initiative was launched through a nursing innovation competition, Geisinger intends to expand the program to support not only its nursing teams, but all employees.

Interested volunteers should email geisingerpaws@geisinger.edu.

