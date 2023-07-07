Danville, Pa. — Substance use disorder is getting attention from local health systems, as Geisinger looks to train primary care providers in addiction treatment over the next few years.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded Geisinger Health System with a $2.38 million, five-year grant to train its care providers to provide addiction treatment in primary care settings.

The new fellowship programs will train various advanced practice providers including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and licensed clinical social workers.

Substance use disorder (SUD) continues to be a significant public health issue in Pennsylvania, with over 5,000 Pennsylvanians dying from a drug overdose last year.

“Identifying substance use disorder at the primary care level allows for earlier diagnosis, treatment or referral to specialty care, which can improve overall outcomes,” said Margaret Jarvis, M.D., chief of addiction medicine at Geisinger. “Increasing the number of trained addiction medicine providers in the primary care setting will improve access to care in the long term, which is critical for the long recovery period often associated with substance use disorder.”

