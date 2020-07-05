Shamokin Dam -- During a doctor’s appointment, having more time with the doctor is one way of making better health easier for those 65 and older. That’s the reasoning behind Geisinger’s plan to open its first 65 Forward Health Center in Central Pennsylvania.

Construction is underway for Geisinger 65 Forward at 30 Baldwin Blvd. in the Orchard Hills Shopping Center in Shamokin Dam. The health center is on track to open this fall.

The health needs of those age 65 and will all be addressed under one roof at Geisinger 65 Forward. The program’s primary care physicians see a maximum of 450 patients, compared to the national average of 1,400 patients per primary care physician. In addition to their physician, members have access to a team of health care professionals including nurses, nutritionists, social workers, wellness coordinators and a personal health care advocate.

“We’re excited to be offering this level of care to our neighbors in Central Pennsylvania,” said Maria Kobylinski, M.D., chair of Geisinger primary care services. “We know our patients’ and members’ health care needs change over time, and by offering more time with the doctor and the most commonly needed services, we’re making care easier by managing everything all in one place.”

Whether it’s visiting the doctor, taking an exercise class or participating in social events, 65 Forward will provide a “one-stop shop” for health care by focusing on convenience and offering specialized care. Available to Geisinger Gold (Medicare Advantage) members, 65 Forward offers members doctor visits of up to 60 minutes and access to wellness activities and personalized care in a relaxing environment.

The Shamokin Dam Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center will join centers already open or set to open this year in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The 65 Forward program is enrolling new patients. Those interested in enrolling can call (570) 207-5970 or click here to learn more.