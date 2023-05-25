Jersey Shore, Pa. — Patients of Geisinger Primary Care Avis are advised that the office will be moving to the second floor of Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital beginning on Tuesday, May 30. Care providers will see patients at the Avis clinic until Friday, May 26.

The new location will offer an expanded care team, RN case management, diagnostic testing, and various specialty services like general surgery, women's health services, cardiology, gastroenterology, and urology.

“Our mission is to make better health easier for our patients,” said Tammy Anderer, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s north-central region. “We’re pleased to offer many services in Lycoming and Clinton counties at our Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital location. Our patients’ health will benefit from an array of services all in one place. You can come to Jersey Shore to find the quality care you expect.”

Primary care hours at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital will be:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Closed Saturday

Sunday appointments with Nigelle Pinto, MD, Kelly Eyer, CRNP, or the nursing team in Avis will still have their appointment on the same date and time, but in Jersey Shore instead of Avis.

To change an appointment, schedule a new one, or ask a question, message the team through MyChart or call (800) 230-4565.

