Danville, Pa. — With the rise in respiratory illness in children being reported across the nation, Geisinger said they are seeing locally what the rest of the country is experiencing.

"The Children's Hospital is near or at capacity and has been that way for several weeks," said Stacey Cummings, D.O., vice chair of Outpatient Pediatric Services on Thursday. "That's both here at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and Geisinger Wyoming Valley."

According to the American Hospital Association (AHA), there are 5,037 pediatric intensive care beds in the country. A recent ABC news report said more than 70% of those beds are currently full due to the surge in pediatric respiratory illness.

Cummings said the inpatient units at Geisinger are working with other children's facilities to make sure kids are kept as close to home as possible. Geisinger facilities work together with other healthcare facilities to send patients home or to units closer to their own homes, and to accept patients from other hospitals.

"The units have been very nimble and it's an ebb and flow," Cummings said. "This includes folks inside the state like chop and UPMC. It's also included out-of-state requests for help for Children's Hospital that pediatric patients outside the state have needed," she added.

When NorthcentralPa.com last spoke with UPMC officials, there was still capacity to treat local patients despite the rise in cases. "We are still seeing a steady uptick in RSV and other respiratory illnesses here in the Williamsport region," said Rutul Dalal, MD, Medical Director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC.

"We’ve seen a lot of respiratory illnesses in general across all ages presenting sooner in the year than we’ve seen in years past," he said. As far as capacity, "UPMC facilities in the region have the capacity to treat those needing care."

Why the rise in sickness among children?

Mitigation measures took during the COVID-19 pandemic may be contributing to the rise in other respiratory illnesses now.

"I do think that it was partially that everyone was under lockdown two Falls ago," said Cummings. "We were really good about masking. We didn't go out very much and we were great at hand washing. Kids stayed home and were not exposed to things that they might have been exposed to in their first year or second year of lifem" she said.

Many of the patients Geisinger is seeing are one-, two-, and three-year-olds who haven't previously been exposed to some of these viruses.

"There are also a lot of viruses that are circulating so kids may seem like they're just perpetually sick," Cummings added. "They finally end one cold, and then they get exposed to the next one, and they catch something again."

Both Cummings and Ashley Pence, DO, with UPMC Pediatrics said that kids, on average, catch somewhere between eight and 12 colds in a 12-month period. "Right now, there's just more to catch," said Cummings.

What to watch for in children

Any respiratory virus should cause concern, but how the child is managing thier illness is key. Pediatricians advicse to watch for a child who is:

Working a lot harder to breathe, meaning they're using their head and they're bobbing when breathing, or you can see in between each of their ribs with an inhale.

Decreasing fluids intake, and decreasing their urine output. Watch for dry lips and, if a child is crying, not producing actual tears.

Showing excessive sleepiness; not awakening the way you expect them to.

Breathing noisily; listen for wheezing or squeaky noises.

One of the biggest issues that RSV causes is inflammatioin and mucus secretion. The combination is especially troublesome for babies because their airways are very small. When they become full, it's very hard to breathe, said Cummings.

Ways to prevent the spread of RSV

The tips for avoiding illness have not changed, but are worth repeating...and often.

Stay home if you are sick. If your child is sick, keep them home. "If you are hosting a gathering or a playdate as a parent, ask if someone has been ill in recent days," said Cummings. "If they’re getting over a cold, or currently ill, that playdate should be deferred until everyone is fully well."

Parents who have a cold and a small child at home could consider to wear a mask to lessen the risk of spread. "It's not a guarantee that will make it not spread, but it may spare your child from getting as ill,” said Cummings.

Handwashing cannot be understated for all of these viruses, especially RSV and Rhinovirus which live on surfaces, noted Cummings. "That means that anyone who rubs their nose, then touches a surface, then you touch that surface, you could pick up that virus."

Keep vaccinations up to date. COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are available for children 6 months and older. There is not currently a vaccine for RSV, but one is under development.

“The coronavirus had been studied for a long time and we knew a lot about it,” said Cummings, which is why researchers were able to accelerate the process to develop COVID vaccines.

“Obviously RSV has been studied for a long time and we know a lot about it, but the technology was able to be matched to the research that had been undertaken for Coronavirus. With RSV, it looks like we're starting to make some strides on that but there's still a lot that they have to figure out about how to put that into a vaccine,” Cummings said.

