Danville -- In order to give people with orthopaedic injuries a place to go besides the emergency room, Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine has opened six urgent orthopaedic care clinics across the health system's coverage area.

Patients can visit the clinics Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.

The clinics provide immediate access to specialized orthopaedic care for common injuries like a strain, a sprain, or a simple fracture. Children and adults with minor injuries that occurred in the last 72 hours are encouraged to visit the orthopaedic urgent care locations.

The team at each facility has the capability to evaluate and treat injuries, perform X-rays, apply splints and casts, and schedule follow-up appointments. People who have severe fractures and dislocations will need treatment in the emergency room.

“Making health easier is central to everything we do at Geisinger. With the opening of these urgent care facilities we can respond to health concerns more quickly, resulting in exceptional patient care. Minor injuries can be looked at without having to visit the Emergency Department. We are hoping this will reduce the wait time for not only orthopaedics patients, but all other patients at the Emergency Department,” said Dr. Michael Suk, chair of Geisinger’s Musculoskeletal Institute.

Once a patient is seen by physician assistants at the clinic, they will be scheduled for follow-up care as needed.

The six orthopaedic urgent care clinics are in Danville, Camp Hill, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown and Port Matilda. For more information, visit geisinger.org/urgent-ortho-care.