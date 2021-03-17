Selinsgrove, Pa. -- A new medical space has opened at the site of the former Sears store in Susquehanna Valley Mall, created by Geisinger in collaboration with Family Practice Center. The 25,000-square-foot space is meant to make healthcare more accessible with a high level of walk-in urgent care, a referral-based treatment area, upgraded facilities for specialty care, and a location for patients to have telemedicine appointments.

Geisinger Multi-Specialty Clinic Selinsgrove provides the first-of-its-kind Geisinger ConvenientCare+, a new type of advanced outpatient clinic. The “plus” means that the facility has additional resources and staffing, allowing patients to be seen by a physician who has access to intravenous therapies as well as laboratory and imaging services that were previously only available in a hospital. People can walk in or be referred to ConvenientCare+ by their family physician, making it ideal for those having difficulty with current treatments or experiencing a sudden worsening of a chronic condition, and is an alternative to visiting an emergency room for outpatient treatments.

Geisinger ConvenientCare+ also offers the same level of walk-in care offered at Geisinger ConvenientCare locations. Staffed by advanced practitioners and nurses, ConvenientCare+ can also be used for common health issues including infections, abdominal pain, migraines and more, as well as cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts and sinus infections.

In the dedicated space for telemedicine appointments, patients have a place where they can schedule and carry out appointments if they cannot do telemedicine from home. This allows patients to handle specialist visits from the clinic instead of having to travel to a larger medical facility.

“The investment in this site is not only bringing care closer to home for our neighbors in Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam and the surrounding communities, but it fills a significant gap in accessible health care services in these areas,” said J. Edward Hartle, M.D., Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer. “We want to make sure people are receiving care in the most appropriate, easily accessible and affordable setting, all of which becomes easier with this new facility in Selinsgrove.”

New services opening over the next few months at the multi-specialty clinic space include clinical nutrition, culinary medicine, digestive and liver care, laboratory, radiology, surgical specialties and vascular surgery. Nearby Geisinger heart, skin, kidney, neurology and ear, nose and throat services will also relocate to this space. The ConvenientCare in Shamokin Dam has consolidated into this location.

“Having Geisinger collaborating with us in this space helps meet the goal of ensuring Susquehanna Valley residents can get the care they need at a facility that’s easily accessible,” said Domenick Ronco, D.O., president of FPC. “With this space now open, we’re looking forward to working together to provide care in our communities in a convenient, cost-efficient facility.”

The space is designed to accommodate more specialty care services in the future. To learn more about Geisinger ConvenientCare+ and services at this location visit geisinger.org/plus.