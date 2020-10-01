Danville -- In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to make high-risk breast cancer screenings more convenient and accessible, Geisinger will be holding a free, all-day telephone screening event on Saturday, October 17.

All registered participants will have a one-on-one breast cancer screening call with a Geisinger healthcare provider to discuss individual risk factors, health options, and follow-up care if necessary. The event is open to women aged 18 and older who are concerned about breast health.

Each assessment will last for about 15 minutes. To register, please click here.

“Routine breast cancer screenings are important for all women, but even more so for those at higher-than-average risk,” said Dr. Jacqueline Oxenberg, Geisinger surgical oncologist. “While we’re all dealing with the uncertainty of COVID-19, cancer occurrence is not stopping, and neither should cancer screenings and regular health checks. This event is making it easier for our community to continue these important health discussions. While these telephone screenings are a valuable piece of the breast health puzzle, they do not replace yearly mammograms.”

After the phone call with the Geisinger team, participants will receive information on their results and additional resources or follow-up actions, if necessary. The care team can set up an appointment for an in-person evaluation if the clinician has determined there’s a risk.

Geisinger offers a multidisciplinary team of specialists — including oncologists, radiologists, surgeons, geneticists, integrative medicine specialists and behavioral health counselors — to care for patients with breast cancer.