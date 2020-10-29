Pennsdale, Pa. – The best defense against getting the flu is to get a flu shot, and this year it’s more important than ever to get one. To help make it easier to get your flu shot, Geisinger is hosting a community drive-thru flu shot clinic this weekend for anyone 18 years and older.

Drive-thru flu shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1 at The Lycoming Mall, 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Pennsdale. The flu shots are available at no cost. Also available will be flu shots specially designed for those 65 and older, but supplies are limited.

There is no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. You will need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot. Remain inside your vehicle next to an open window, and be aware that staff will not enter vehicles to provide flu shots.

In addition to the drive-thru flu clinics, Geisinger primary care and pediatric offices offer flu shots during regular office hours, with many locations open until 7 p.m. Geisinger Pharmacy locations offer flu shots for patients, and those age 9 and older can get a flu shot at Geisinger Convenient Care locations any day of the week, with no appointment necessary.

For a full list of flu shot locations, as well as helpful tips on staying flu-free this season, visit geisinger.org/flunews.