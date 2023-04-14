Mill Hall and Muncy, Pa. — Geisinger is planning two traveling events this April: An Agricultural Safety Day on April 15 in Mill Hall and an introduction to the New Love Center Mobile Food Pantry on April 20.
Agricultural Safety Day in Mill Hall on April 15
Geisinger Trauma will host this event at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 98 Racetrack Rd., Mill Hall. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This event will feature various educational and safety exhibits, including:
- Firearm safety
- Hunting safety
- Power take-off safety
- Tractor safety
- Pediatric farm safety
- School bus safety
- Bicycle/pedestrian safety
- How to stop bleeding
- Additional farm equipment safety
- How to use grain rescue tubes
- Touch-A-Truck, rescue vehicle edition
- ATV safety
- Tick and pesticide education
Geisinger will be joined by other organizations including Penn State Extension, PennDOT, Nittany Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Goodwill Hose Company and EMS, and the Pennsylvania Trails Foundation.
The Agricultural Safety Fair is intended to become an annual event.
New Love Center Mobile Food Pantry on April 20
Geisinger of Muncy is expanding its partnership with the New Love Center in Lycoming and Clinton Counties by offering its property as a host site for the mobile food pantry.
On April 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., Geisinger Medical Center Muncy on Route 220 will showcase New Love Center's mobile food pantry and provide education on how to connect to local resources.