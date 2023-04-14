Mill Hall and Muncy, Pa. — Geisinger is planning two traveling events this April: An Agricultural Safety Day on April 15 in Mill Hall and an introduction to the New Love Center Mobile Food Pantry on April 20.

Agricultural Safety Day in Mill Hall on April 15

Geisinger Trauma will host this event at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 98 Racetrack Rd., Mill Hall. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will feature various educational and safety exhibits, including:

Firearm safety

Hunting safety

Power take-off safety

Tractor safety

Pediatric farm safety

School bus safety

Bicycle/pedestrian safety

How to stop bleeding

Additional farm equipment safety

How to use grain rescue tubes

Touch-A-Truck, rescue vehicle edition

ATV safety

Tick and pesticide education

Geisinger will be joined by other organizations including Penn State Extension, PennDOT, Nittany Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Goodwill Hose Company and EMS, and the Pennsylvania Trails Foundation.

The Agricultural Safety Fair is intended to become an annual event.

New Love Center Mobile Food Pantry on April 20

Geisinger of Muncy is expanding its partnership with the New Love Center in Lycoming and Clinton Counties by offering its property as a host site for the mobile food pantry.

On April 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., Geisinger Medical Center Muncy on Route 220 will showcase New Love Center's mobile food pantry and provide education on how to connect to local resources.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.