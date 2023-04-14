new love center truck

The New Love Center mobile food pantry truck

 Geisinger Muncy

Mill Hall and Muncy, Pa. — Geisinger is planning two traveling events this April: An Agricultural Safety Day on April 15 in Mill Hall and an introduction to the New Love Center Mobile Food Pantry on April 20.

Agricultural Safety Day in Mill Hall on April 15

Geisinger Trauma will host this event at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 98 Racetrack Rd., Mill Hall. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will feature various educational and safety exhibits, including:

  • Firearm safety
  • Hunting safety
  • Power take-off safety
  • Tractor safety
  • Pediatric farm safety
  • School bus safety
  • Bicycle/pedestrian safety
  • How to stop bleeding
  • Additional farm equipment safety
  • How to use grain rescue tubes
  • Touch-A-Truck, rescue vehicle edition
  • ATV safety
  • Tick and pesticide education

Geisinger will be joined by other organizations including Penn State Extension, PennDOT, Nittany Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Goodwill Hose Company and EMS, and the Pennsylvania Trails Foundation.

The Agricultural Safety Fair is intended to become an annual event.

New Love Center Mobile Food Pantry on April 20

Geisinger of Muncy is expanding its partnership with the New Love Center in Lycoming and Clinton Counties by offering its property as a host site for the mobile food pantry. 

On April 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., Geisinger Medical Center Muncy on Route 220 will showcase New Love Center's mobile food pantry and provide education on how to connect to local resources.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.