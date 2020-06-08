Danville -- A survey of over 550 healthcare leaders across the United States conducted by Reaction Data gave Geisinger high praise for being one of the most innovative health organizations in the country.

The survey analyzed innovation, leadership, cost, and quality of care. Personnel surveyed included chief executive officers, clinicians, information technology efforts, and others.

In addition to being recognized as a model for innovation, Geisinger received high marks for quality, cost-effectiveness, and for leadership in health care transformation.

“It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for our innovative approach to delivering quality care,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s chief executive officer. “Our commitment to making better health easy for everyone informs our approach to everything we do, enabling Geisinger to provide world class care right here in the communities we serve.”

Geisinger is the home of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation, which develops ways to improve affordability, product innovation, automation, and other aspects of healthcare for an overall improved patient experience.

“Innovation at Geisinger means taking a fundamentally different approach to solving problems facing our patients, members, health system and communities,” said Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, Geisinger’s chief innovation officer. “As an integrated health care delivery system, we have the opportunity to address complex issues using a comprehensive approach.”

Geisinger has generated numerous innovative initiatives to address specific health needs in the regions it serves, including: