Muncy, Pa. — Geisinger Medical Center Muncy has been recognized with an advanced stroke care certification in honor of its record of health outcomes and superior care.

The medical center in Muncy has its own dedicated stroke unit, and through its care for stroke patients in Lycoming and Clinton Counties and long-term successful health outcomes, it has earned Advanced Primary Stroke Center certification.

The certification is granted by The Joint Commission through inspections, surveys, and reviews of compliance with standards that have been proven to reduce disabilities.

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital also received its re-certification as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center.

“Designation as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center recognizes the outstanding level of care available for people in Lycoming and Clinton counties,” said Jason Schauer, MD, North-Central Region chief medical officer. “We’re proud of this recognition and what it means for our patients.”

Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States, and nearly 800,000 people have a new or recurrent stroke each year, according to the CDC. For every minute that a stroke is left untreated, up to 2 million brain cells die. The human brain has about 86 billion neurons.

“When it comes to stroke care, time is crucial,” said Tammy Anderer, CRNP, Geisinger North-Central Region chief administrative officer. “That’s why providing excellent care locally is so important.”

Geisinger's Acute Stroke Program is nationally-recognized and includes 24/7 stroke care at all hospitals. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre have been designated as Comprehensive Stroke Centers by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association.

