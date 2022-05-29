Muncy — Geisinger has unveiled a new diagnostic tool that aims to replace an invasive surgical procedure with artificial intelligence, becoming the first health system in the region to use this method, hospital officials say.

Traditionally, diagnosing coronary artery disease required a surgical procedure. Now, using artificial intelligence and trained analysts, Geisinger Medical Center in Muncy can diagnose coronary artery disease with no surgery required.

Coronary artery disease is the leading cause of heart disease and death in the U.S. The disease is caused by cholesterol build-up blocking blood flow to the heart, causing heart attacks and other disabling symptoms.

How it works: after the medical center takes a CT scan, the data is processed through an artificial intelligence system. The AI creates a 3D model of the patient's coronary arteries, then simulates blood flow within the model. Trained analysts use the simulation to determine whether enough blood is reaching the heart.

Dr. Vishal Mehra, Geisinger's chief of advanced cardiac imaging, explains: “HeartFlow Analysis uses computer algorithms to simulate blood flow, so we can assess the impact CAD has on blood flow to the heart with a non-invasive test. This enhances our ability to diagnose and treat patients for whom cardiac catheterization is not appropriate or necessary and to avoid delays for patients who need cardiac catheterization urgently.”

Before the development of this tool, diagnosing coronary artery disease required the surgical installation of a catheter into a blood vessel. The new technique does not require surgery, implants, sedation, or an overnight stay, making it much easier for both doctors and patients.

The new diagnostic method is available at all Geisinger hospitals where cardiac CT is performed and is part of a larger strategy to enhance cardiac CT across the system.

