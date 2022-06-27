Danville, Pa. — Geisinger Medical Center reached an impressive milestone recently when it performed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) at the hospital.

TAVR is a less-invasive approach to treating diseased and narrowed aortic valves (aortic stenosis). Physicians can replace a diseased valve without performing open-heart surgery. Instead, they insert a small, thin tube (catheter) into an artery in the groin and feed a new, collapsed valve to the heart where it is deployed to regulate blood flow.

Unlike traditional heart valve surgery, known as surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), TAVR requires only a small puncture and allows for quicker recovery and shorter hospital stays.

“We developed the first program in the region to offer TAVR, and we’ve been performing the procedure longer than any other health system in northeastern and central Pennsylvania,” said Shikhar Agarwal, M.D., interventional cardiologist at GMC. “Performing 1,000 procedures is an achievement that displays our deep experience and specialized expertise. We’re making better health easier by treating a wide range of patients with aortic stenosis and getting them back to their active lifestyles quickly.”

Geisinger began offering TAVR in 2011 when the procedure was approved for patients in need of valve replacement but at high risk for complication with SAVR. Since then, the treatment has been approved for patients at moderate and low risk, and the TAVR program has grown to care for patients at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

Patients with valve disease are evaluated by Geisinger’s heart valve team to determine the best therapy for each patient. For many patients, including those who have more than one damaged valve or coronary artery disease, SAVR is still the most appropriate and safest treatment. But TAVR is now a proven option, producing positive health outcomes in patients of all risk levels with the added benefits of faster healing and discharge processes.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the proficiency our team has built over the last 11 years and the trust we’ve earned in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Agarwal. “I’m grateful for the hard work and compassionate care of every member of the structural heart disease team, past and present, whose dedication and service to our patients has led this program to where it is today.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.