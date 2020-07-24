Danville, Pa. -- Geisinger Medical Center was named a Center of Excellence for hip and knee replacement surgeries by Health Design Plus and the Pacific Buissness Group on Health. Only a dozen other hospitals in the United States have earned the Center of Excellence designation, including Johns Hopkins and Mayo Clinic.

Health Design Plus is a national leader in the creation and management of employer-sponsored health plan offerings and direct-to-employer bundled contracting. The Pacific Business Group on Health is a nonprofit coalition focused on healthcare quality and affordability.

The designation is added to other awards for quality surgeries within the Employers Centers of Excellence Network (ECEN).

The ECEN provides employees access to high-quality care for elective surgeries at meticulously selected Centers of Excellence across the United States. Through the ECEN, patients receive care at little or no cost while employers achieve predictable costs and overall savings on employee benefit programs.

Geisinger Medical Center is currently the only hospital in the country within the ECEN that is a designated Center of Excellence for cardiac, spine, bariatric, and hip and knee replacement surgeries, making it a national model for providing high-quality and cost-effective care.

As part of the ECEN joint replacement program, patients visit a team of joint care specialists that includes a surgeon, an internal medicine physician, and physical/occupational therapists. Care is coordinated across multiple specialties by a registered nurse coordinator, who is a resource for the patients throughout their stay in Danville. Other specialists are included based on the patient’s individual clinical needs.

To qualify as an ECEN, a hospital and individual surgeons are assessed based on quality and outcomes. Over 30 public data metrics are reviewed, clinical teams are interviewed, and an on-site visit allows designating bodies to observe the patient's complete experience. ECEN hospitals must demonstrate positive outcomes and patient experiences, including shared decision making.

Hospital providers in the network utilize “bundled” rates, meaning that all costs are included as a single lump sum for transparent and predictable costs. Participating employers have agreed to pay for the travel costs for their employees and waive their standard patient contributions, such as deductibles and copays.

The initiative was launched on July 1, 2020, and Geisinger physicians have already seen several patients since its launch.

“Making better health easier and providing world-class care is central to everything we do at Geisinger,” said Dr. Michael Suk, chair of Geisinger’s Musculoskeletal Institute.

“Our programs are designed to achieve the best possible outcomes in a cost-effective and patient-centered way. We are pleased to provide the same cutting-edge hip and knee replacement surgery and care we have been providing locally for decades to even more people across the United States through the ECEN program.”