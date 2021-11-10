Danville -- The America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 list highlights the nation’s top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in-state competition.

Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in a survey conducted by Newsweek magazine. The evaluation process included quality and accreditation scores as well as recommendations from peers.

The rankings feature the top 300 inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers. Geisinger Marworth Treatment Center was ranked number one in the state.

“Geisinger Marworth is dedicated to providing quality, evidence-based treatment for people with substance use disorder, and we are honored to be recognized by this survey and by our peers for the care we offer,” said Margaret Jarvis, M.D., chair of addiction medicine at Geisinger. “Marworth provides a safe and supportive environment to help people gain remission from addiction diseases.”

Geisinger Marworth, located near Scranton, offers individualized, holistic inpatient and outpatient treatment to help people overcome alcohol and substance use disorder, including medication-assisted treatment, individual and family therapy, and support groups. Marworth cares for patients from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England, and more than 40,000 people have been treated at Marworth since 1982.