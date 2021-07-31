Danville, Pa. -- On-demand virtual visits are now available for conditions usually seen at Geisinger's ConvenientCare urgent care centers such as cold and flu symptoms, allergies, rashes, headaches, insect bites, sinus infections, or urinary tract infections. This allows patients to receive non-emergency care without having to leave home.

During these telehealth visits, providers can assess symptoms virtually and provide care, referrals, and/or prescriptions without having to see you in the clinic.

“Virtual on-demand visits add another level of convenience for Geisinger patients who need to see a provider quickly,” said David Fletcher, Geisinger’s associate vice president for telehealth. “Geisinger’s telemedicine capabilities provide patients with the care they need in the comfort of their homes.”

Geisinger patients can access on-demand virtual care at geisinger.org/virtualcare, via the symptom checker feature of Geisinger.org’s Virtual Assistant, or through the myGeisinger portal at geisinger.org/mygeisinger. On-demand visits are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The use of telehealth has increased tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Geisinger now offers telehealth visits for primary care, urgent care, and 72 specialties.