Danville, Pa. – Geisinger created a digital information hub dedicated to providing alerts and combating scams, making it easier for patients and health plan members to protect their personal information. The hub will provide security alerts about phone "spoofing" scams, where a caller deliberately fakes information that appears on a Caller ID display.

Available at geisinger.org/security, the webpage provides information about the latest security alerts from Geisinger. In addition to alerts about spoofing scams, the hub also contains information about ways to help protect yourself and your loved ones against becoming scam victims and how to contact Geisinger if there are any information security concerns.

“Unfortunately, there is no technology solution to prevent the random use of Geisinger phone numbers to scam unsuspecting patients and members,” said Steve Dunkle, Geisinger’s chief information security officer. “Geisinger is empowering our patients and members to stay safe, and that’s why we’ve created this hub.”

The spoofing technique occurs outside of the Geisinger network, taking it out of the system’s sight and control, but there is no “hacking” of Geisinger’s system. Scammers often use a local number, such as a 570 or 717 area code, or they spoof a number from a company or a government agency that people may already know and trust.

Recently, community members reported receiving spoofed calls from people claiming to be arranging Geisinger appointments. In these cases, the caller isn’t calling from Geisinger and is most likely trying to collect personal information, which they can later use to commit fraud or identity theft.

“Phone spoofing scams are regularly reported to our information security office, and our best defense is an informed patient and member community,” Dunkle said. “We continue to work with telecommunication providers, and when appropriate local authorities, to do what we can to help in the fight against these scam calls. We still need everyone’s help in staying aware of the deceitful and malicious techniques being used by scammers and how to respond if scammers contact you.”

Never give out personal information such as your Social Security number or medical record number over the telephone — and do not rely on caller ID to be accurate.

If you receive a call that is unexpected, suspicious or about which you have any doubts, you should hang up and call Geisinger directly at (800) 275-6401 or check your myGeisinger account for messages.