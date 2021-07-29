Jersey Shore, Pa. -- Following a nearly $2 million construction project, the new helipad at Geisinger Jersey Shore is now operational. The helipad helps reduce the transport time for critically ill and injured patients and is located above the hospital's Emergency Department.

Prior to the helipad's construction, medical helicopter transports from the Jersey Shore area landed at the Jersey Shore Airport in Antes Fort about three miles away from the hospital. Now, medical staff save precious time since they no longer have to drive patients from the airport to the hospital.

When a patient needs to be transported for a higher level of care, they’re first stabilized at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. The arriving flight crew will transport the patient to another medical facility, providing a seamless transition in medical care.

In addition to the helipad, Geisinger Jersey Shore has recently invested in telemedicine technology to connect ER clinicians with medical specialists at other facilities to provide the best possible care options in critical situations.

“The construction of this helipad will help save lives,” said Tammy Anderer, MSN, CRNP, PhD, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s north-central region. “Our investments in equipment and telemedicine technology — and now the helipad — show our commitment to making better health easier and more accessible for our neighbors. We’re grateful for the community support we’ve received for this project, and we’re thankful to have this helipad here for our community.”

In addition to the helipad, the construction included ramps, a heated walkway, and a new doorway from the helipad to the second floor of the hospital.

Financing for this project was provided in part from a gift to the Geisinger Health Foundation and through a $250,000 grant Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital received from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP) of Pennsylvania.

“The Foundation is pleased to invest in this opportunity to improve lifesaving services for the greater Jersey Shore community,” said FCFP President & CEO Jennifer D. Wilson. “We are grateful to Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital for helping FCFP work toward its vision of creating more powerful communities through passionate giving.”

Geisinger Life Flight will be one of the air ambulance services using the helipad. On average, Life Flight transports five patients per month from Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. Overall, Life Flight typically transports over 3,500 patients per year across Pennsylvania.