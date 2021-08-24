Jersey Shore, Pa. - Distinguishing the hospital as one that provides the level of care necessary to achieve long-term successful outcomes for stroke patients, the Joint Commission and American Heart/Stroke Association have designated Geisinger Jersey Shore as a Primary Stroke Center.

Geisinger Jersey Shore is also a Critical Access Hospital, a designation given to eligible rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities.

“Very few Critical Access Hospitals across the nation are recognized as Primary Stroke Centers, and we are honored to receive this recognition,” said Jason Schauer, M.D., emergency medicine physician at Geisinger Jersey Shore.

“Our patients and their families can stay close to home while receiving the highest level of stroke care available in the community," Schauer said.

“When it comes to stroke care, every second counts,” said Mitch Onken, M.D., Geisinger neurologist.

“Geisinger is dedicated to providing world-class care close to home in all of the communities we serve, and this certification recognizes our stroke team’s commitment to that goal," Onken added.

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital recently opened an on-site helipad, reducing transport time for patients who need advanced care at a Comprehensive Stroke Center, such as Geisinger Medical Center or Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

“We congratulate Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Stroke Association.

“This certification reflects Geisinger’s commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients," Brown said.

Strokes occur when blood and oxygen are unable to flow to the brain normally. There are two types of stroke: ischemic stroke, the most common, in which blood flow to the brain is blocked, and hemorrhagic stroke, which indicates bleeding in the brain.

Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States, and nearly 800,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On average, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, and someone dies of a stroke every four minutes. For every minute that a stroke is left untreated, up to 2 million brain cells die, so seeking immediate medical attention is critical to a successful recovery.

To learn more about strokes and the care that Geisinger provides to stroke patients.