Jersey Shore, Pa. -- Borough leaders in Jersey Shore have granted a conditional use variance for a new heliport at Geisinger Jersey Shore, allowing construction plans to move forward.

The new heliport will be constructed above the hospital's Emergency Department ambulance entrance along with a direct-access elevator from the heliport to the emergency room.

Geisinger Life Flight will be one of the air ambulance services to utilize the new heliport. Currently, medical helicopter transports from the Jersey Shore area occur at the Jersey Shore Airport in Antes Fort.

Geisinger Life Flight is Pennsylvania's second-largest air ambulance program and averages over 3,200 transport per year. It has served over 69,000 patients since beginning operation in 1981.

The service operates six of its nine aircraft from bases in Montoursville, State College, Selinsgrove, Avoca, Minersville and Lehighton. There are also two critical care ground transport units based in Danville and Avoca.

“The community clearly sees the great things Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital is doing and the system’s commitment to this vital community hospital,” said Gerald Splitt, program director for Geisinger Life Flight. “Having this heliport at the hospital will help to save lives by dramatically decreasing the time to transport someone by air ambulance from the Jersey Shore area for higher level care.”

Earlier this year, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital received a $250,000 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to assist in constructing the hospital heliport.

A construction timeline remains under development for the project.